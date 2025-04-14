ONLYOFFICE + LocalAI: AI Document Editing Setup on Ubuntu

If you want to edit your documents, spreadsheets, and presentations using an AI model locally deployed on your Ubuntu machine, the ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors and GPT4ALL combination is not the only choice.

There is an alternative AI platform that you can easily install on your device and use its AI models to deal with local office files. This platform is called LocalAI, and supports integration with the ONLYOFFICE desktop office suite.

What this means is that you can locally deploy one of LocalAI’s models and use its capabilities while editing docs, sheets, slides, and PDFs in ONLYOFFICE.