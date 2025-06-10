---

Open Files and Directories from the Terminal with Ease

By iDoLinux

Opening files or directories directly from the terminal can significantly improve your workflow and efficiency. While command-line operations are typically associated with advanced tasks, there are tools that allow you to seamlessly integrate GUI actions, like opening a file or directory, right from your terminal window. One of the simplest yet most effective tools for this purpose is xdg-open. For users who enjoy automating confirmations or dealing with output streams, the Linux yes command is another great utility worth exploring. If you’re looking to enhance your system with a new kernel version, check out our guide on installing kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu.

If you’re building a more flexible terminal experience, learning how to use these tools together, and making them easier to invoke with aliases, is a powerful trick. Also, make sure to understand how your shell works by reading more about your Linux shell environment. Using tools like grep efficiently in process monitoring can also boost productivity—explore our grep trick for ps command for more insight.

