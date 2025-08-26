---

Open-source flow monitoring with SENSOR: Benefits and trade-offs

By James Patterson

Flow monitoring tools are useful for tracking traffic patterns, planning capacity, and spotting threats. But many off-the-shelf solutions come with steep licensing costs and hardware demands, especially if you want to process every packet. A research team at the University of Tübingen has built an alternative: an open-source, cost-effective, and distributed platform for collecting unsampled IPFIX data.

Their system, called SENSOR, uses open-source software and vendor-agnostic components to monitor traffic at multiple points in the university’s network. This setup captures internal flows that would otherwise go unnoticed if monitoring were only done at the perimeter.

Complete Story

