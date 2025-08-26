Open-source flow monitoring with SENSOR: Benefits and trade-offs

Flow monitoring tools are useful for tracking traffic patterns, planning capacity, and spotting threats. But many off-the-shelf solutions come with steep licensing costs and hardware demands, especially if you want to process every packet. A research team at the University of Tübingen has built an alternative: an open-source, cost-effective, and distributed platform for collecting unsampled IPFIX data.

Their system, called SENSOR, uses open-source software and vendor-agnostic components to monitor traffic at multiple points in the university’s network. This setup captures internal flows that would otherwise go unnoticed if monitoring were only done at the perimeter.