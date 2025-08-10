---

Home Blog

Open-source password recovery utility Hashcat 7.0.0 released

By James Patterson

Hashcat is an open-source password recovery tool that supports five attack modes and more than 300 highly optimized hashing algorithms. It runs on CPUs, GPUs, and other hardware accelerators across Linux, Windows, and macOS, and includes features for distributed password cracking at scale.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.