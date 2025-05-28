---

OpenSnitch: The Must-Have Application Firewall for Linux

By TecMint

When it comes to protecting your Linux system from unwanted network connections, having a good firewall is essential. While most Linux users rely on traditional firewalls like iptables, firewalls, or ufw, these usually work at the network level and don’t give detailed control over which applications can connect to the internet.

This is where OpenSnitch comes in, a GNU/Linux application firewall designed to give you control over your outgoing connections on a per-application basis.

In this article, we will explore what OpenSnitch is, how it helps secure your Linux machine, and guide you through simple installation and usage steps.

