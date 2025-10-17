OpenStack Flamingo Pays Down Technical Debt as Adoption Continues to Climb

The OpenStack cloud infrastructure project keeps on going, 15 years after it was first created as a joint effort of NASA and Rackspace.

Today the open-source effort debuted its 32nd release known as OpenStack Flamingo. The new release follows a year of change for OpenStack. In March, the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra), itself an evolution of the OpenStack Foundation, was merged into the Linux Foundation. That integration has created operational efficiencies for the organizations, but it hasn’t changed the core focus or technical development practices of OpenStack.