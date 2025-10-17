---

Home Blog

OpenStack Flamingo Pays Down Technical Debt as Adoption Continues to Climb

By P Bryce

The OpenStack cloud infrastructure project keeps on going, 15 years after it was first created as a joint effort of NASA and Rackspace.

Today the open-source effort debuted its 32nd release known as OpenStack Flamingo. The new release follows a year of change for OpenStack. In March, the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra), itself an evolution of the OpenStack Foundation, was merged into the Linux Foundation. That integration has created operational efficiencies for the organizations, but it hasn’t changed the core focus or technical development practices of OpenStack.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.