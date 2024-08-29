Oreon Linux, built upon AlmaLinux, offers a compelling blend of simplicity, security, and performance. Whether you’re a Linux enthusiast or a newcomer, Oreon aims to provide a seamless experience. In this article, we’ll delve into its key features, long-term support, and an unexpected bonus: gaming enhancements.

Key Features

1. Long-Term Support (LTS)

Oreon stands out with its commitment to long-term support. The latest release, Oreon Lime R2, promises an impressive eight-year lifecycle, extending all the way to 2032. This stability makes it an excellent choice for enterprise environments.

2. User-Friendly Interface

Navigating Oreon is a breeze, thanks to its intuitive desktop environment. Whether you’re a Linux novice or a seasoned pro, you’ll find Oreon welcoming and accessible.

3. Package Repositories

Oreon ships with essential repositories, including Docker, EPEL, RPM Fusion, and Flatpak. All come pre-installed and ready to go, while Flatpak requires manual activation. These repositories enhance software availability and ease of installation.

4. Lightweight Performance

Older hardware? No problem. Oreon’s lightweight design ensures smooth performance even on aging machines. It’s an excellent choice for breathing new life into older computers.

Unexpected Bonus: Gaming Capabilities

While Oreon isn’t explicitly marketed as a gaming distribution, it surprises users with its gaming-friendly features:

WINE Package and Optimizations: Oreon has ported a working WINE package and implemented other fixes. As a result, it runs Proton/WINE-based games smoothly—an advantage over RHEL and AlmaLinux.

Whether you’re a business user, a developer, or a gamer, Oreon Linux offers a versatile platform that caters to your needs.

Explore Oreon further at oreonproject.org/os and experience the best of both worlds.