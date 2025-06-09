PCL: A Minimal Python-C Hybrid Compiler for System Hackers and Developers

PCL (Python-C Linked) is a new open-source tool that lets developers write and execute hybrid Python and C code from a single .pcl file. Designed as a lightweight proof-of-concept compiler, PCL enables function sharing, memory access, and native C integration in Python workflows — ideal for systems programmers, educators, and embedded developers.

With its simple syntax and ctypes-based backend, PCL lowers the barrier for Python users to tap into native C power without writing complex extensions or using external compilers.

The project is developed by Muhammed Shafin (aka hejhdiss) and is available on GitHub:

👉 https://github.com/hejhdiss/pcl