Coming two months after PeaZip 10.4, the PeaZip 10.5 release improves speed and RAM usage when opening archives, improves representation of archives with complex structures, improves archive editing, improves smart sorting of file names, and adds support for system tools entries on Linux.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/peazip-10-5-brings-major-performance-boost-to-the-file-and-archive-manager