Proton 10 Released with Support for Far Horizon, The Riftbreaker, and Other Games

MN
Marcus Nestor
Nov 28, 2025

Proton 10 is a massive update that introduces support for new games, which are now playable on Linux. These include Mary Skelter: Nightmares, Fairy Fencer F Advent Dark Force, Far Horizon, Grim Fandango Remastered (AMD & Intel GPUs), The Crew Motorfest, Viking Rise: Valhalla, Starlight Re:Volver, and Gemstones.

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

