Python Scripts for RHEL: Automate User Management, Monitoring & Backups

By TecMint

System administration often involves repetitive tasks such as file management, user account creation, service monitoring, and system backups. While Linux-based operating systems like Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) offer various tools to manage these tasks, automation can help save time, reduce human error, and improve overall efficiency.

Python, a high-level programming language, is an excellent tool for automating system administration tasks. It is easy to learn, has a rich set of libraries, and provides flexibility to perform a wide range of administrative operations.

In this article, we will explore how to use Python scripts for automating common system administration tasks on RHEL.

