When I am not testing beers or reading Linux security news, I follow the software releases news—especially for open-source projects I use daily.

One such project is qBittorrent, a popular BitTorrent client known for its clean interface, strong feature set, and active development.

The release of qBittorrent 5.1 brings a wave of improvements, from enhanced usability to under-the-hood security tweaks and major WebUI upgrades. Let’s take a look at the key highlights from this release.