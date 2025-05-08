---

Rack Ruby Vulnerability Could Reveal Secrets to Attackers

By James Patterson

Researchers have uncovered three serious vulnerabilities in Rack, a server interface used by most Ruby web app frameworks (Ruby on Rails, Sinatra, Hanami, Roda, and others). Two of the flaws – CVE-2025-25184 and CVE-2025-27111 – could allow attackers to manipulate log content and entries, while the third one – CVE-2025-27610 – is a path traversal vulnerability that may allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information.

