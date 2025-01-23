---

Home Blog

Red Hat Unveils Kubernetes Connectivity Solution to Tame Multi-Cloud Choas

By Jim Robb

Integrating traffic management, policy enforcement, and role-based access control, Red Hat Connectivity Link is a new technology that’s aimed at simplifying how enterprises manage application connectivity across distributed cloud environments. The technology is based on the open-source Kuadrant project, which combines traffic routing, security controls, and policy management capabilities that organizations typically handle through separate tools.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.