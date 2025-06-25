Review: Learning Kali Linux, 2nd Edition

Kali Linux has long been the go-to operating system for penetration testers and security professionals, and Learning Kali Linux, 2nd Edition by Ric Messier aims to guide readers through its core tools and use cases.

This updated edition introduces new material on digital forensics and reverse engineering, while keeping its focus on practical, hands-on learning. It’s written for people who have at least some familiarity with Linux or command-line environments, but it doesn’t assume deep expertise.