---

Home Blog

Rushing Toward Rewrite

By Ronald Hightower

Former CEO I worked under used to love saying: “Be fast or be perfect. And since no one’s perfect, you better be fast.” Sounds cool until you realize it was just a free pass to skip code reviews, bypass security controls, and YOLO prod deployments. “Speed” became a shield to ignore due diligence. PRs got rushed, on-call was a tire fire, and postmortems turned into recurring meetings with new names.

My favorite part was engineers asking for admin access “to move faster.” (Spoiler: they didn’t need it)

The real issue was that we weren’t a scrappy startup anymore. We were playing enterprise dress-up with a startup mindset. Speed was costing us everything from tech debt to fragility, rework, and burnout. Then I changed jobs and landed back in actual startup mode. Heard the same “move fast” mantra again. But this time, it clicked differently. Because here’s the thing: you can move fast without lighting your future self on fire. Good teams know when to slam the brakes, take a breath, and make decisions that won’t age like milk. Move fast, sure—but maybe don’t bulldoze the foundation while you’re at it.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.