Seal OS Fixes Vulnerabilities in Linux Operating Systems

Seal Security launched Seal OS, a solution designed to automatically fix vulnerabilities in both Linux operating systems and application code. Seal OS delivers long-term support for a wide range of Linux distributions, encompassing Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Oracle Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, Alpine and more. This support extends to various deployment models, including containers, virtual machines, and bare metal installations.
