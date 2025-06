Backups are like insurance; you don’t need them every day, but when disaster strikes, such as accidental file deletion, a disk failure, or a ransomware attack, it’s enough to ruin everything if you’re not prepared. That’s where smart backup planning comes in.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to schedule incremental backups using rsync and cron. I’ll explain what incremental backups are, how rsync works under the hood, and how to automate the whole process with cron.