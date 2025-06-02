Sharing PATH, Aliases, and Functions Between Bash and Zsh

When working with both Bash and Zsh, it can be incredibly helpful to maintain a consistent shell environment across both. Whether you’re scripting, switching between shells for different projects, or simply exploring alternatives, having the same aliases, PATH settings, and functions available in each shell saves time and reduces confusion. This guide explains a practical and portable approach for achieving this.

