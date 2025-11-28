StarlingX Cranks Open-source Cloud Network Infrastructure to 11

The open-source StarlingX cloud infrastructure project is out with its second major update of 2025, bringing with it new edge security and usability improvements.
StarlingX is part of the Open Infrastructure Foundation, which this year became part of the Linux Foundation. The StarlingX 11.0 release builds on the 10.0 update that came out in February. StarlingX is an open-source cloud infrastructure platform that combines the Linux kernel, Kubernetes and OpenStack for edge computing deployments. Verizon, Vodafone, T-Systems and KDDI are among the big operators that use StarlingX in production for 5G and O-RAN infrastructure.
