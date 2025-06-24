---

Stealthy backdoor found hiding in SOHO devices running Linux

By James Patterson

Researchers uncovered a network of compromised small office and home office (SOHO) devices they’re calling LapDogs. The threat is part of a broader shift in how China-Nexus threat actors are using Operational Relay Box (ORB) networks to hide their operations.

At the center of the operation is a custom backdoor called ShortLeash, which gives attackers root-level access and ensures persistence. Once installed, it sets up a fake Nginx web server and generates a self-signed TLS certificate spoofing the LAPD. That certificate became a key fingerprint and helped researchers trace over 1,000 infected nodes worldwide.

