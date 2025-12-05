Stop Using Only cd: Learn pushd, popd, and zoxide in Linux

In Linux, the ‘cd‘ (Change Directory) command serves as a fundamental navigation tool for both newcomers and experienced system administrators.
For administrators working on headless servers, ‘cd‘ represents the primary method for traversing the filesystem to examine logs, execute programs, or perform routine tasks. For those new to Linux, it stands among the initial commands they encounter during their learning process.
The command operates through dynamic linking, which allows it to interact directly with the shell’s directory management functions. Since ‘cd‘ is a shell built-in rather than an external binary, it executes with minimal overhead and requires no special privileges beyond standard directory access permissions.
