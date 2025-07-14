---

Sudo local privilege escalation vulnerabilities fixed (CVE-2025-32462, CVE-2025-32463)

By James Patterson

If you haven’t recently updated the Sudo utility on your Linux box(es), you should do so now, to patch two local privilege escalation vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-32462, CVE-2025-32463) that have been disclosed on Monday.

CVE-2025-32462, a low-severity elevation of privilege (EOP) vulnerability in the Sudo host option, has been present in Sudo’s code for over 12 years.

CVE-2025-32463 is a critical-severity flaw in the Sudo chroot option that could be exploited by local users to achieve root access on the underlying system.

