SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 puts AI in the operating system

James Patterson
Nov 12, 2025

SUSE has released SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16, calling it AI-ready and built for long-term use. The release marks the first major update in the Enterprise Server line in more than five years and signals a new direction for how Linux might integrate with AI tools in the future.

