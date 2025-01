The Meerkat mini PC now ships with either the Intel Core Ultra 7 125H processor with up to 4.5GHz and 14 cores16 cores or the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with up to 4.8GHz and 16 cores, and integrated Intel ARC graphics, as well as up to 96 GB dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, and up to 16 TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage.