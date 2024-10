Tails 6.8 introduces a new file system repair feature when unlocking the Persistent Storage and there are errors. As such, Tails will prompt users to repair the file system from the Welcome Screen. The Tails devs also wrote comprehensive documentation on recovering data from the Persistent Storage.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/tails-6-8-introduces-file-system-repair-when-unlocking-persistent-storage