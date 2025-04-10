The April 2025 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the April 2025 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the April 2025 issue:

* ICYMI: Skype Closing Down May 5, 2025

* Delete Lines From A Text File Easily & Quickly

* Wiki Pick: Getting Rid Of Unwanted/Unneeded Files

* Inkscape Tutorial: Using The Shape Builder Tool

* Good Words, Good Deeds, Good News

* Web Applications: How To Use The Best In The Cloud!

* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner Extra: Homemade Vanilla Pudding

* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was created by parnote.

Download the PDF (4.2 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2025-04.pdf

Download the EPUB Version (5.3 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202504epub.epub

Download the MOBI Version (5.5 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202504mobi.mobi

Visit the HTML Version

https://pclosmag.com/html/Issues/202504/links.html