The August 2025 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the August 2025 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw.

In the August 2025 issue:

* ICYMI: Decade Old Vulnerability Found In Sudo

* Wiki Pick: Cron Jobs

* Inkscape Tutorial: The New LPE Tool

* How To Install The Typst.vim Plugin

* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Chicken Tortilla Casserole

* Good Words, Good Deeds. Good News

* Install Easy Flatpak Manager On PCLinuxOS

* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was created by parnote.

