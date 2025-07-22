The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the July 2025 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the July 2025 issue:

* ICYMI: N Korean Hackers Use Fake Identities To Land Remote US Tech Jobs

* Wiki Pick: Restore Grub2

* GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review

* Typst Cookbook: Part Three

* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Quick Garlic Butter Steak Noodle

* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was created by parnote.

Download the PDF (6.5 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2025-07.pdf

Download the EPUB Version (4.9 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202507epub.epub

Download the MOBI Version (5.2 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202507mobi.mobi

Visit the HTML Version

https://pclosmag.com/html/Issues/202507/links.html