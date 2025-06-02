The Linux and Unix Basename and Dirname Commands with Examples

When working in a Linux or Unix environment, command-line tools like basename and dirname are fundamental for handling file paths. They become especially handy when you’re writing shell scripts or automating tasks that involve navigating or manipulating directory structures. These tools are part of a powerful suite of utilities that make scripting in Linux so flexible and effective. If you’re a fan of elegant, concise Bash tricks, you might also appreciate the tips shared in 3 Bash One-Liners, which help streamline your command-line workflow.

Understanding these commands also pairs well with learning how symbolic links function, a topic we covered extensively in this article on symbolic links. Together, these utilities give you fine control over your file system paths and behaviors. In this article, we’ll go over both basename and dirname , and demonstrate practical examples that you can try right away.