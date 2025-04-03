---

The Proper Way to Change the VISUDO Editor on Ubuntu and Debian

By iDoLinux

When managing a Linux system, there are times when you may need to modify the /etc/sudoers file to adjust user privileges. However, editing this file incorrectly can lock you out of your administrative privileges or cause serious system issues.

The safest way to edit the /etc/sudoers file is by using the visudo command, which prevents syntax errors and file corruption.

By default, visudo uses the system’s default text editor (often Vim), but you can change this to an editor you prefer. Below, we’ll show you how to safely change the visudo editor on Ubuntu and Debian.

