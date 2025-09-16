---

The September 2025 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

By Meemaw

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2025
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The
PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-
Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be
freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the September 2025 issue:

* ICYMI: UK Moves Forward With Ban From Paying Ransomware Attackers
* Wiki Pick: PkgProblemResolver
* GIMP Tutorial: Create Transparent Cutout Text
* Tip Top Tips: How To Use Joe’s Own Editor (JOE)
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Creamy Cajun Steak Alfredo
* Adding An Extra Hard Drive To Your PCLinuxOS
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was created by Meemaw.

Download the PDF (6.2 MB) … Downloads: 2

Download the EPUB Version (6.3 MB) … Downloads: 0

Download the MOBI Version (6.5 MB) … Downloads: 0

Visit the HTML Version

Complete Story

