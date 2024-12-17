The Ultimate Guide to Python Operators with Examples

Python is one of the most popular programming languages for beginners and professionals alike, as it is simple, easy to learn, and versatile. One of the fundamental concepts in Python is operators.

Operators are symbols or keywords that perform operations on variables and values. These operations can be arithmetic, logical, comparison-based, or something else entirely.

If you are new to Python, understanding the different types of operators is essential. This guide will explain the types of operators in Python with examples so you can follow along easily.