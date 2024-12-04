This Is the Default Theme of Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie”
By
Marius Nestor
For Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie,” coming in the summer of 2025, the Debian Project held its usual artwork contest from September 2024 to mid-November 2024. The winner was announced today as “Ceratopsian” created by Elise Couper.
LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.
Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.