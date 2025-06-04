---

TikTok “ClickFix” Videos Are Spreading Malware — And Now Targeting Linux

A new social engineering tactic known as “ClickFix” is gaining momentum on TikTok, where seemingly harmless tech tip videos are being used to lure users into downloading malware. These short clips pretend to offer simple fixes for browser issues or system errors, but in reality, they redirect viewers to download malicious files that install infostealers. Even more concerning is that attackers are now starting to experiment with this technique on Linux systems as well — a development covered in detail here: Hackers now testing ClickFix attacks on Linux systems.

 

