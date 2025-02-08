Top 5 Lightweight Linux Distros Without GUI

If you’re looking for a lightweight Linux distribution without a graphical user interface (GUI), you likely want something fast, minimal, and efficient.

A lightweight Linux distro without a GUI uses fewer system resources, runs faster, and is ideal for older hardware or specific tasks like servers, embedded systems, and minimal computing environments.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the best lightweight Linux distros that don’t come with a GUI by default (or allow you to remove it easily).