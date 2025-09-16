Top 6 Linux Apps You Should Install This Week (Sept 15-21)

It isn’t easy to figure out which of the many Linux apps out there are actually worth installing. Between endless GitHub projects, giant distro repositories, and half-abandoned apps, you can lose a whole afternoon just browsing before you even install anything.

So, I decided to cut through the noise. I’ve been checking my own workflows, looking at what’s actively maintained, and thinking about what’s genuinely fun or useful to explore when you’ve got a little downtime.

This week, I’ve pulled together six apps that are easy to install, practical for everyday use, and interesting enough that you’ll likely learn something new while trying them.