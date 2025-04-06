Top 6 Telegram Bots to Boost Your Productivity in 2025

Telegram has eventually become something more than a mere messaging app since its official release in 2013. Back then, nobody could imagine that Pavel Durov’s project would become one of the most popular instant messaging applications with 1 billion active users.

If you use Telegram on your Linux desktop to communicate with other people or get information from its channels, there is a way to make the most of this platform and increase your productivity.

What this means is that there exist various Telegram bots, applications that run on the platform and provide additional features. The best thing about such bots is that they can assist you with different tasks, from document editing to SEO optimization, without leaving the Telegram interface.