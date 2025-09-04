Top 7 Free Odoo Apps for Linux Users in 2025

Odoo is the ideal open-source enterprise software for teams and businesses that value flexibility, data privacy, and affordability.

Due to its vast array of productivity apps, one can simply build a unique CRM and ERP platform by choosing the right tools to meet their needs, whether it be project management, e-commerce, inventory management, email marketing or accounting.

While installing and configuring Odoo on Linux doesn’t sound like a difficult task, searching for the desired apps for your job might be challenging. Besides the official Odoo apps, there are thousands of third-party productivity tools that can be integrated into the platform.