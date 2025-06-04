Understanding ClickFix: How This Fileless Malware Targets Linux Systems

ClickFix is a new and stealthy type of fileless malware that specifically targets Linux environments. Unlike traditional malware, ClickFix doesn’t rely on writing files to disk. Instead, it lives in memory and abuses legitimate tools and processes within the operating system to carry out its actions.

