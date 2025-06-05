Understanding the Linux yes Command and When to Use It

The yes command in Linux is often underrated, but it can be quite useful when combined with other tools in a pipeline. It automatically outputs a string repeatedly—by default, “y”—and this can be piped into commands that require user confirmation. This can be especially handy in testing, automation, or scripting. For example, when installing packages, you might use yes to bypass the confirmation prompt. For more on scripting and system setup, check out our guide on how to install Kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu.

However, it's important to note that yes is not always the ideal solution. When available, it's better to use the appropriate flags that make commands non-interactive (like -y or --assume-yes ). This method is safer and more reliable, especially in production scripts. Blindly piping yes into commands can lead to unexpected consequences if those commands prompt for destructive actions.