---

Home Blog

Understanding the Linux yes Command and When to Use It

By iDoLinux

The yes command in Linux is often underrated, but it can be quite useful when combined with other tools in a pipeline. It automatically outputs a string repeatedly—by default, “y”—and this can be piped into commands that require user confirmation. This can be especially handy in testing, automation, or scripting. For example, when installing packages, you might use yes to bypass the confirmation prompt. For more on scripting and system setup, check out our guide on how to install Kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu.

However, it’s important to note that yes is not always the ideal solution. When available, it’s better to use the appropriate flags that make commands non-interactive (like -y or --assume-yes). This method is safer and more reliable, especially in production scripts. Blindly piping yes into commands can lead to unexpected consequences if those commands prompt for destructive actions. For more efficient scripting practices, explore tools like grep tricks for ps or understanding symbolic and hard links in Linux and Unix.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.