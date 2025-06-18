UPERFECT Unify B5 Portable Monitor 1080P Display Review

Linux works best with multiple monitors. I’ve had many configurations over the years and have always liked having a dedicated monitor for specific apps such as Thunderbird or VLC. Using a machine with a single monitor severely retracts from my workflow/entertainment whether I’m using a desktop computer, laptop, mini PC, or even a single board computer like the Raspberry Pi 5. I’ve been putting the UPERFECT 15.6″ 1080p Portable Monitor through its paces.