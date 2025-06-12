---

VoIPster Communications President Launches Open-Source Voice Dictation Solution for Linux

By Molly Shannon

Andrew Mitchell, President and Senior Network Engineer of VoIPster Communications, Inc., has officially announced the release of the Linux Dictation Project, an open-source voice dictation and voice command interface tailored for Linux users with accessibility in mind. Available now on GitHub, the project aims to empower users—especially those with physical disabilities—by enabling full voice-driven text entry and computer control using natural speech.

The tool integrates OpenAI’s Whisper for transcription and features command modes for controlling applications such as LibreOffice, window navigation, text selection, and even keyboard shortcuts using voice input.

“As someone living with cerebral palsy, I’ve experienced firsthand the barriers that traditional computing interfaces present,” said Mitchell. “This project is about giving back and creating a reliable, fully customizable, offline-capable dictation system that respects user privacy and works natively on Linux.”

Key features include:
– Offline transcription powered by Whisper
– Text dictation mode and command control mode
– Voice-controlled selection and editing functions
– Support for modifier key operations (Shift, Ctrl, Alt, Super)
– Systemd integration for always-on startup on Linux systems

The Linux Dictation Project is designed to be extensible and is freely available under an open-source license to foster collaboration and further innovation within the community.

Join the Movement Contributions, feedback, and collaboration are welcome. Developers, accessibility advocates, and users are encouraged to explore the repository, report issues, or suggest new features.

GitHub Repository: https://github.com/wheeler01/Linux-Dictation-Project

Complete Story

