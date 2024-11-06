What is Umask in Linux?

Umask (a shortcut of user-file creation mode mask) is a Linux command that sets permissions for a file or directory users create. Linux uses this fundamental command to set the default permissions. When creating a new file or directory, the umask command determines the initial access level. We can count umask as a function that sets the mask, which is known as the file mode creation mask.

The next paragraphs will explain how Umask works and how to use the command with the values in different scenarios. Let’s get started!