Working PoC exploit for critical Erlang/OTP SSH bug is public

There are now several public proof-of-concept (PoC) exploits for a maximum-severity vulnerability in the Erlang/OTP SSH server (CVE-2025-32433). “All users running an SSH server based on the Erlang/OTP SSH library are likely to be affected by this vulnerability. If your application uses Erlang/OTP SSH to provide remote access, assume you are affected,” Ruhr University Bochum researchers, who discovered and reported the flaw, said.