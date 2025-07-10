---

Your Linux System Was Exposed: Critical Sudo Flaws Now Patched

By Djalel Oukid

Yesterday, while I was making the final touches on LTM Monthly Newsletter 25.01, exactly in its Cyberwatch section and almost ready to hit the send (and publish) button, I got the news of two very serious vulnerabilities hitting the sudo utility you use frequently—if not daily—on your terminal: CVE‑2025‑32462 and CVE‑2025‑32463.

This should storm your brain with two questions: What do these two sudo flaws offer attackers? And what should you do to protect your Linux system?

While I already highlighted the answers in the last LTM newsletter issue, I believe such an important event deserves a dedicated post. So without further ado, let’s dive in.

Complete Story

