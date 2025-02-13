---

Home Blog

Zellij: A Modern Terminal Multiplexer for Linux

By TecMint

In the world of Linux, terminal multiplexers are essential tools for developers, system administrators, and power users, as they allow you to manage multiple terminal sessions within a single window, making your workflow more efficient and organized.

One of the newest and most exciting terminal multiplexers available today is Zellij, which is an open-source terminal multiplexer designed to simplify and enhance the way you work in the command line.

Unlike traditional multiplexers like tmux or screen, Zellij offers a unique layout system, keybindings that are easy to learn, and a plugin system that allows for customization.

You can find the official repository for Zellij on GitHub, which is actively maintained by a community of developers who are passionate about improving the terminal experience.

