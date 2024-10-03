---

Zenity: A Guide to Creating GTK+ Dialogs in Linux Command Line

By TecMint

Zenity is a tool that allows you to create graphical dialog boxes in Linux using the command line. It uses GTK+, a toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces (GUIs), making it easy to add visual elements to your scripts.

Zenity can be extremely useful for shell scripting, as it provides a simple way to interact with users through dialogs such as information boxes, file selectors, progress bars, and more.

In this article, we will dive deep into how Zenity works, the types of dialog boxes it can create, and how to use it effectively in your shell scripts.

https://www.tecmint.com/zenity-create-gtk-dialog-boxes-in-linux/
