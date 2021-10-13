45 Zypper Commands to Manage SUSE Linux Package Management

SUSE (Software and System Entwicklung (Germany) meaning Software and System Development, in English) Linux lies on top of Linux Kernel brought by Novell. SUSE comes in two pack. One of them is called OpenSUSE, which is freely available (free as in speech as well as free as in wine).

Zypper is the command line interface of ZYpp package manager for installing, removing and updating SUSE. ZYpp is the package management engine that powers both Zypper and YaST.

Here in this article we will see Zypper in action, which will be installing, updating, removing and doing every other thing a package manager can do.