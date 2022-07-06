9to5Linux Weekly Roundup

Last week we had some really great software releases, starting with both the Mozilla Thunderbird 102 email client and Mozilla Firefox 102 web browser, continuing with the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 software suite for mobile devices, new NVIDIA graphics and HP printing drivers, the OTA-23 update for Ubuntu Touch, a new major Unity7 desktop update, and ending with Darktable 4.0 RAW image editor.

On top of that, I tell you a bit about some exciting features coming to the GNOME 43 desktop environment, warn you about the end of life support for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series, and tease you with an upcoming 4K Linux laptop from Star Labs. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 3rd, 2022.